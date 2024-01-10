Resident climbed on roof to escape large fire at building on University Avenue in St. Paul

Fire crews are battling a large fire at a building on University Avenue in St. Paul Wednesday morning.

The fire at the building on the 900 block of University Avenue West, which has a business on the main floor and residential units upstairs, started just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 10. When firefighters responded, crews entered the building to fight the fire and do some primary searches, but conditions changed and firefighters were pulled out to conduct defensive operations, the St. Paul Fire Department said.

A witness told FOX 9 that a resident evacuated the building safely. Roy Mokosso, the deputy chief of the St. Paul Fire Department, told FOX 9 the resident climbed out a window onto the roof of an adjacent building and was helped down by neighbors with an extension ladder.

No injuries have been reported, officials said. The fire is under investigation.

The nearby Metro Transit light rail has not been impacted by this fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.