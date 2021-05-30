Large fight in downtown Minneapolis lobby escalates to shooting, injuring 1
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was injured in a shooting after a fight broke out in the lobby of a business early Sunday morning in Minneapolis, according to police.
Authorities said that at about 3 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 2nd Avenue South on a report of a fight in the lobby of a business. The fight reportedly involved about 30 people.
When en route, officers were notified it had escalated to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital.
The case is still under investigation.
