The Brief Cloud cover is expected to increase by Friday afternoon, with some possible showers in the evening. As temperatures get cooler, some roads could become slick. The high temperature in the Twin Cities will be 44 degrees.



Friday is expected to be mostly mild with some increased cloud coverage and some possibility of some showers.

Black Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Friday is expected to be mild. As the afternoon approaches, cloud coverage will increase.

There is a possibility of some showers for the Twin Cities Friday evening, and as you go north it could be a mix of rain and snow, making roads slick.

Friday starts off cool and mild as temperatures increase into the 40s. The high temperature in the Twin Cities is expected to be 44 degrees.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with some cloud throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to be warmer with a high temperature at 47 degrees.

Temperatures will drop Sunday into the mid-thirties, and winds will make it feel chillier.