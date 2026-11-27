The Brief Public libraries in Cincinnati, Detroit and Hennepin County say borrowing of e-books and audiobooks kept climbing in 2025 and 2026. Library officials say free access, convenience and wider digital collections appear to be helping drive demand, though they stopped short of tying it directly to rising living costs. A Pew Research study found 64% of Americans read a print book in 2025, compared with 31% who read an e-book and 26% who listened to an audiobook.



While most Americans say they prefer a print book to a digital comparison, as the cost-of-living increases, many public libraries are seeing a bump in digital borrowing.

Libraries busy as budgets tighten

Big picture view:

Allison Hibbard is on a fixed income but likes to get out of the house.

So, she started making more visits to the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library.

"My options were limited because most businesses require payment to utilize their services," she said, according to the library. "I chose the library because it was and still is the most cost-effective option."

She’s not alone — several of the Midwest’s public library systems say there’s been a bump in traffic, especially on the digital front.

MORE HERE: All Things Books with the Detroit Public Library

The digital increase is itself notable.

Survey data shows Americans tend to prefer their books in a print format.

According to a recent Pew Research study, 64% of Americans said they read a print book last year.

At the same time, only 31% read an e-book and 26% listened to an audiobook.

So what's driving the digital demand?

An employee at a Hennepin County Library branch in Minnesota teaches patrons how to download an audiobook. Libraries in the Midwest have seen an increase in demand for their digital offerings.(Photo By Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images) ((Photo By Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Librarians at the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library — one of the largest public library systems in the country — say there’s growing demand for digital materials.

The library lent a record-breaking 6 million e-books and audiobooks in 2025.

Those digital offerings accounted for nearly 38% of all materials borrowed from the system.

And in 2026, digital demand is up another 8%.

READ MORE: Tour one of Detroit's hidden gems -- the main branch of the Detroit Public Library

The Detroit Public Library has also seen steady demand for digital materials.

On the Libby app, where patrons can access e-books and audiobooks for free using their library card, borrowing is up about 20% in the last two years.

Results are similar on Hoopla, an app that offers on-demand movies, television shows and music along with e-books and audiobooks.

Borrowing spiked with a nearly 34% increase in 2025. It’s still up this year, although the increase is trending at a much more modest 2%.

At the Hennepin County Library, Minnesota’s largest public library serving Minneapolis and the surrounding suburbs, digital borrowing has now exceeded physical checkouts.

In 2025, 7.1 million of the 13 million assets lent out by the library were digital. About 2.6 million were physical books.

Digital borrowing trends are also on pace to increase 1-2% this year.

Dig deeper:

According to Pew Research Center, as daily costs rise, 70% of Americans have cut back on spending in 2026 for extras like streaming services, eating out or other sources of entertainment.

The Associated Press also notes that streaming service bundles like Disney+/Hulu and Apple TV/Peacock have recently bumped up their prices.

So, are those rising costs and budget cutbacks sending people to their local library?

Library officials were hesitant to draw a direct line between digital borrowing trends and the cost-of-living due to a lack of survey data.

But, they also acknowledged that, anecdotally, their free services are a draw for cash-strapped readers.

READ MORE: Minnesota libraries offering new summer reading tools

"We’re seeing an increase in circulation and in the number of individuals actively using their library. There is steady traffic through our doors, and growing popularity with easy-to-access digital collections through apps like Libby," said a spokesperson for Minnesota’s Hennepin County Library. "The library has long been a treasured resource for the thrifty."

Digital materials offer not only convenient access, but also a growing number of titles, helping to drive interest, the spokesperson said.

In Cincinnati, where physical media remains the bulk of the more than 19 million materials borrowed each year, patrons often switch between mediums.

"It is reasonable to say that the library provides substantial value when household budgets are tight," said Angela Hursh, brand and communications director for Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library. "Customers increasingly expect to move easily between physical collections, digital entertainment, technology, spaces and staff assistance depending on what they need."