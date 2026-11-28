The Brief Saturday is looking mild across Minnesota, with a high temperature near 48 degrees in the Twin Cities. Sunshine is expected most of the day in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, while northern Minnesota will see more cloud cover. Sunday is expected to be cooler and breezier, with a high near 36 degrees.



Expect warmer temperatures and sunshine on Saturday before chillier air returns.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

The forecast calls for a high of 48 on Nov. 28 in the Twin Cities, with more clouds arriving later in the day.

Northern Minnesota is expected to stay fairly cloudy and could see a brief burst of flurries or snow showers near the international border.

Clouds are expected to increase later in the day, then stick around overnight into Nov. 29.

Overnight lows are expected to dip to around 30 degrees in the Twin Cities, while much of Minnesota falls into the 20s.

Extended forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

Northwest winds are expected to run around 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph on Sunday.

Temperatures could reach 36 degrees, but could feel closer to 28 during the warmest part of the day.

After a quiet Nov. 30, temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-40s by Dec. 1.

A small wave could move through Iowa or southern Minnesota around Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing a small chance of showers by Dec. 4.

Otherwise, the forecast shows little to no precipitation.