The Brief Crowds gathered on Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Black Friday for the first "Shine On Minneapolis" winter block party. Organizers said the event aims to bring holiday energy and more shoppers to downtown businesses. Holiday programming on Nicollet Mall at IDS Center runs through Dec. 20 and the Dayton's Holiday Market runs through Christmas.



Downtown Minneapolis kicked off the holiday season on Black Friday with lights, firepits and a push to bring more people and more spending back to Nicollet Mall.

Holiday kickoff brings crowds to downtown

Local perspective:

Organizers for "Shine on Minneapolis" closed part of Nicollet Mall to vehicle traffic and added firepits, a Christmas tree at Peavy Plaza and a skyscraper light show.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey threw out the city's inaugural "first snowball" of the season, and about a dozen people competed in the World Marshmallow Roasting competition.

What they're saying:

"It’s really bright. It’s really pretty. There’s no snow on the ground, which kind of sucks because usually by now there’d be snow," said Hope Loy.

For the Loy family, the night marked the start of the holiday season in downtown Minneapolis.

"It’s kind of our kickoff night for the Christmas holiday," said Christy Loy.

What they're saying:

The event comes during what businesses count on as the busiest shopping stretch of the year. Organizers said the goal was not only to create holiday cheer but also to bring business downtown.

"The holiday season brings more reason for people to be downtown. They’re coming to a show at the orchestra or coming to one of the theaters," said Adam Duininck. "So while they’re here, they’re also hopefully doing some shopping and experiencing downtown retail as well."

Downtown businesses look for a boost

Dig deeper:

Duininck, the CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said downtown retail has faced major changes in recent years. He said crowds drawn by activations like Shine on Minneapolis could help an area that has struggled with foot traffic.

The Downtown Council is working with event organizers to host something downtown every month.

The backstory:

"Downtown has always had a retail heart to it. That’s been challenged by the pandemic but that’s also been challenged by the change of retail, there’s less brick and mortar," Duininck said.

He also said empty storefronts and office vacancies remain real challenges for long-term retail success downtown. "We’re just trying to activate the storefronts as best we can," said Duininck.

What's next:

Duininck said even a couple of strong holiday months can help carry a business through the year. He said events like this are designed to get more people into stores while they are already downtown for other attractions.

"Decorating the storefront so it doesn’t appear as vacant as it is. Some of the challenges though are real with vacancy in terms of the office space in these buildings," said Duininck.