The Brief Rochester police said a man died after a shooting linked to the 1800 block of 20th Street Northwest on Thursday. Police said officers found the man with a gunshot wound inside a car at about 9:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of 18½ Avenue Northwest. An update on Friday said the suspect has been located and taken into custody.



Rochester police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Rochester after a man was found wounded inside a car and later died at a hospital.

Shooting and crash details in northwest Rochester

What we know:

According to Rochester police, officers responded at about 9:15 p.m. to the 2400 block of 18½ Avenue Northwest, where they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car.

Preliminary information from police said a suspect fired at the car in the 1800 block of 20th Street Northwest. Police said the man then drove a few blocks before crashing into an unoccupied vehicle.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service took the man to the hospital, where he died a short time later, according to police.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was random. Police said the people involved were known to one another.

A Friday update from Rochester police said the suspect has been located and taken into custody.

Police said the investigation remains active. Authorities have not released further information at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared additional details about the suspect, the man who was killed or what led up to the shooting.