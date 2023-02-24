Lake Superior Zoo welcomes endangered pygmy slow loris twins

article

For the second time in a year, a family of pygmy slow lorises at Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth has welcomed a set of twins.

The zoo announced on Friday that mom Colby, 6, and dad Giorgio, 5, welcomed a set of twins earlier this month, marking the couple's second set of twins in a year. The first set of twins, named Gnocchi and Pesto, was born in March 2022.

"Our animal care team here at the LSZ is phenomenal. Births like this only happen when the animals are comfortable in their space, so this is a testament to the hard work our zookeepers do to ensure every one of the 300 animals in our care lives an enriching life," Lake Superior Zoo Chief Executive Officer Haley Hedstrom said in a news release.

A pygmy slow loris couple at the Lake Superior Zoo had twins — its second set in a year. (Lake Superior Zoo)

There are only 42 pygmy slow lorises in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoos in North America, six of which live at the Duluth zoo.

"To have 6 of the 42 slow lorises right here in Duluth offers locals and tourists the opportunity to learn more about this endangered species, as well as how they can make a difference in the threats animals face in the wild," said Hedstrom.

If zoo-goers want to see the new twins, the Lake Superior Zoo says they're most active in the mornings and early afternoons when Colby is moving around and eating. You can find them in the primate building in the nocturnal area.

Wild populations of pygmy slow lorises are found in Vietnam, Laos, eastern Cambodia and China. They were classified as endangered in 2020, as they're seriously threatened by deforestation, hunting for traditional medicines, and trade, the zoo says.