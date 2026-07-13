Lake Pepin boating accident: 2 Wabasha firefighters among 3 dead

The Brief Officials confirmed Monday two of three missing boaters recovered from Lake Pepin on Sunday were members of the Wabasha Fire Department. Three people died and three others were rescued after a pontoon collided with another boat Saturday night on Lake Pepin. What led up to the incident is still under investigation.



Two Wabasha firefighters were among the three people found dead in Lake Pepin on Sunday after a pontoon overturned Saturday night.

Missing boaters recovered from Lake Pepin

What we know:

The bodies of three missing boaters were recovered on Sunday from Lake Pepin after a pontoon boat overturned late Saturday night. Three other people survived the incident, and were eventually rescued.

Wabasha city officials and Lake City Mayor Brian Quinn confirmed Monday that two of the three that died in the accident were members of the Wabasha Fire Department.

Lake Pepin pontoon accident

The backstory:

A joint news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office and the Pepin County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday reported people screaming for help from the waters of Lake Pepin.

First responders then found an overturned pontoon boat just offshore from the YMCA Camp on Deer Island in Pepin County, Wis. Three people were found clinging to the overturned boat. The survivors then told authorities that there were three other boaters missing.

The search turned to a recovery, with the three others being pulled from the lake Sunday afternoon.

What we don't know:

The bodies were transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities.