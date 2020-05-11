Lake Minnetonka 4th of July Celebration cancelled due to COVID-19

As events across the state make cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lake Minnetonka 4th of July Celebration is following suit.

The annual celebration, which has been held since 1888, will not take place this year, officials announced Monday.

"After discussions by the Board of Directors of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, the Lake Minnetonka 4th of July Celebration Committee and our partners who help put on this event regarding the global pandemic (COVID-19), the difficult decision has been made to cancel this year’s Lake Minnetonka 4th of July Celebration fireworks and coinciding events and activities," officials wrote on Facebook. "The health, safety, and well-being of everyone involved in the event is paramount."

The post goes on to say that while the outcome is disappointing, they look forward to coming together again in 2021.