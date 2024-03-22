Loud lake ice noises heard on Bad Medicine Lake in northwest Minnesota

A video shows how ice on lakes can make some crazy, and loud, noises during the winter in Minnesota.

Before the snow hit Minnesota Thursday, viewer Kent Broscoff submitted a video to FOX 9 showing some very loud lake ice noises coming from Bad Medicine.

The strange noises coming from the lake actually came before the winter weather hit the state, which brought between 3 and 5 inches across the Twin Cities metro.

