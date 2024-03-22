Expand / Collapse search
Loud lake ice noises heard on Bad Medicine Lake in northwest Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 22, 2024 1:51pm CDT
Winter Weather
FOX 9

Video credit: Kent Broscoff.

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A video shows how ice on lakes can make some crazy, and loud, noises during the winter in Minnesota. 

Before the snow hit Minnesota Thursday, viewer Kent Broscoff submitted a video to FOX 9 showing some very loud lake ice noises coming from Bad Medicine. 

The strange noises coming from the lake actually came before the winter weather hit the state, which brought between 3 and 5 inches across the Twin Cities metro. 

