MN weather: Potent storm will likely bring snow, strong wind, rain showers Sunday-Monday

Don’t call it a comeback. It is officially spring, but snow in March is a fact of life in Minnesota.

We average over 8 inches of snow in March annually. This isn’t a winter comeback — it is a return to a more amplified weather pattern that has been almost nonexistent most of this year. Some say it is the hex of high school sports tournaments. It is tournament time and the folklore of tournament snowstorms is merely a fact that it can, and usually does, snow in March.

Round one of this wintry weather brought between 3 and 5 inches of fresh snow across the Twin Cities metro Friday morning. However, round two looks to be a more potent storm from Sunday afternoon into Monday evening.

A winter storm watch has already been issued for a large portion of the FOX 9 viewing area for Sunday/Monday, including the Twin Cities metro.

A large area of low pressure tracks northeast out of Colorado, bringing an array of winter weather to Minnesota Sunday afternoon into late Monday night. This will include heavy, wet snow, occasional rain showers, and strong winds gusting 30 to 40 mph.

The area of heaviest snow will be determined by the overall storm track as it develops through the weekend. Stay sky aware for the possibility of heavy snow, and download the FOX 9 Weather App for the latest on this spring snowstorm.