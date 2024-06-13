Minnesota weather: Cloudy start to Thursday ahead of a clear afternoon

After a stormy Wednesday evening, most of Minnesota is looking at a cloudy start to the day before a breeze is expected to clear the skies by Thursday afternoon.

The forecast also shows a small band of showers gathering in the west before moving east across the southern part of the state.

Northern Minnesota is expected to see winds of up to 20 to 25 mph with the metro area seeing less gusty winds.

Friday is expected to bring a beautiful end to the workweek with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s with very little wind.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: