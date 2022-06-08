La Crosse police drug bust uncovers $1 million worth of street drugs
LA CROSSE, Wis. (FOX 9) - La Crosse police made a massive drug bust this week including more than 135 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills and a pound of fentanyl.
Officers say the bust was part of an ongoing drug investigation on Powell Street. The pills were found by police as part of a search of a storage locker connected to the address.
The long list of items seized by police includes:
- 135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors
- 1-pound fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills)
- 1-pound counterfeit Adderall but tested positive for methamphetamine
- 25.3 grams of methamphetamine pills
- 77 narcotic pills
- 250.7 grams of cocaine
- 524 grams THC wax
- 4 pounds of THC candies
- 212 grams of psilocybin infused chocolate
- 4 handguns (2 different high capacity magazines and 1 drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)
- 1 rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)
- 186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds 45 caliber
- $5,953 dollars
- Automated pill press with professional mixer
- 385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax
- Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product
Police say the estimated street value of the drugs was more than $1 million. The suspect arrested in the bust is a 28-year-old man from North Carolina.