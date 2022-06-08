La Crosse police drug bust uncovers $1 million worth of street drugs

La Crosse police made a massive drug bust this week including more than 135 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills and a pound of fentanyl.

Officers say the bust was part of an ongoing drug investigation on Powell Street. The pills were found by police as part of a search of a storage locker connected to the address.

The long list of items seized by police includes:

135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors

1-pound fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills)

1-pound counterfeit Adderall but tested positive for methamphetamine

25.3 grams of methamphetamine pills

77 narcotic pills

250.7 grams of cocaine

524 grams THC wax

4 pounds of THC candies

212 grams of psilocybin infused chocolate

4 handguns (2 different high capacity magazines and 1 drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)

1 rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)

186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds 45 caliber

$5,953 dollars

Automated pill press with professional mixer

385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax

Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs was more than $1 million. The suspect arrested in the bust is a 28-year-old man from North Carolina.