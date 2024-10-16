Krispy Kreme’s Minnesota return plotted for Fridley in 2025

article

Those looking for a doughnut on the go from a longtime favorite could soon be in luck again, as Krispy Kreme is tentatively plotting a return to Minnesota for the first time since 2008.

What we know

The North Carolina-based doughnut and coffee chain that has more than 350 locations nationwide says it will look to move into a shuttered CVS location at 5696 University Avenue NE in Fridley.

According to a spokesperson from Fridley, a building permit for an interior and exterior remodel was submitted in September 2024, and will likely be approved by the Fridley City Council later this month.

A large portion of the reuse of the building will be for a "doughnut factory", which will produce items that will then be delivered to other locations, officials have said. A retail store, dine-in area and drive-thru will also be part of the redesign.

An opening is expected in the spring or summer of 2025.

Krispy Kreme last operated a Minnesota location in Maple Grove from 2002 to 2008.

Popular products

The doughnuts have been so popular in Minnesota that in 2019, Jayson Gonzalez – a college student at the time – created an enterprise running the product back from an Iowa location for resale in Minnesota.

The hustle initially resulted in Krispy Kreme demanding he stop, though they later reversed course – even making a donation to the entrepreneurial effort as icing following an outcry on social media.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme also announced it would partner with McDonald’s to bring its doughnuts to its fast-food restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026.