Kris Lindahl sues RE/MAX realtor over ‘arms outstretched’ pose

Known throughout the Twin Cities for a distinctive pose he’s trying to trademark, Kris Lindahl Real Estate is now suing another real estate broker for striking a pose that’s too similar.

The lawsuit alleges Canadian-based Golfi Realty’s Rob Golfi attended a "Campaign for Convenience" seminar presented by Lindahl, afterward creating and publishing a series of advertisements substantially similar to his "arms outstretched" pose.

As a requirement to attend the speech, Golfi signed a written agreement prohibiting him and his representatives from using any of Lindahl’s proprietary concepts, materials, and intellectual property without authorization.

Lindahl is now alleging breach of contract and willful infringement.

According to a trademark application filed on June 25, Lindahl’s pose, "consists of a depiction of a human shown from chest up, smiling and looking straight ahead, with arms outstretched slightly higher than perpendicular to the torso and fingers splayed."

The trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office is still currently pending.

Is this pose so distinctive that it should be trademarked? Kris Lindahl aims to find out.

According to the lawsuit, "No Minnesotan can drive through the Twin Cities without seeing a billboard or bus advertisement displaying Mr. Lindahl performing his signature ‘arms outstretched’ pose," noting that the, "carefully designed advertising campaign includes billboards as well as countless radio, television, airline, public transportation, and other types of print advertisements" that have been the result of "enormous time, energy and capital."

When confronted with its ongoing breaches and infringement of valuable intellectual property, "Golfi Realty feigned confusion about whether Mr. Golfi did in fact sign the seminar agreement and whether he attended the seminar," according to the lawsuit.

According to Lindahl, Golfi Realty’s acts of infringement cause, "irreparable and immeasurable harm with each passing day."

September 2021 looks to be the earliest example of Golfi Realty using the "arms outstretched" pose on social media.

FOX 9 has reached out to Golfi Realty for comment.