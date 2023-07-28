Kowalski’s workers call-off strike planned for August, reach tentative agreement

Grocery workers who are members of UFCW Local 663 previously threatening a strike from Aug. 4-6 have announced a tentative agreement to keep off the picket lines.

The union announced Friday a two-year contract that, "provides significant raises for part-time and full-time positions, and secures worker-driven healthcare," according to the announcement.

"We secured our Union Healthcare, won historic wage increases, pay equity and secured our retirement," said Jacob Stromquist, produce manager at the Lyndale Kowalski’s store in a statement.

The union bargaining committee is currently organizing informational meetings for members to review the tentative agreement and plan for a ratification vote next week.