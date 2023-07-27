Kowalski's Markets workers threaten unfair labor practices strike

article

Union workers from Kowalski’s Markets are threatening to go on a three-day strike.

Under the claim of unfair labor practices (ULP), United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 came together and announced a three-day strike from August 4-6 if a deal cannot be reached. The group represents more than 600 grocery workers at the six Kowalski’s Markets across the western Twin Ciites metro area. The stores include the Hennepin, Lyndale, Parkview, Eagan, Eden Prairie and Excelsior locations.

UFCW 663 released a video where they explained their motivation for the strike, and their commitment to the communities they serve.

"Kowalski’s has engaged in unfair labor practices meant to stop us from exercising our rights despite our tireless efforts to serve customers every day," a union member said.

They claimed Kowalski had "bullied" workers and not offered workers the support they needed.

The group emphasized their decision was a result of many discussions and was a "last resort." They said they were open to reaching a conclusion with Kowalski’s before the strike takes place but will otherwise continue.

"We are open to meeting Kowalski’s at the table before Aug. 4 to bargain in good faith for a contract that reflects our hard work," the union said.

This is the most recent grocery store worker strike threat. Earlier this year, workers at Cub Foods and Lunds & Byerlys voted to strike but ended up reaching tentative deals with their employers ahead of the strikes.