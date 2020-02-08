Klobuchar raises $2 million in hours after New Hampshire debate

article

Friday's pre-primary debate in New Hampshire appears to have been a big success for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar as her campaign reports that she raised $2 million in the hours following the contest.

Her campaign says this is the biggest haul for Klobuchar following any of the 2020 Democratic debates.

Along with the boost in funds, Klobuchar's performance was well received by critics. New York Times opinion columnists gave her the highest debate rating of any candidate with an 8.2 score.

"Klobuchar had her best night of the campaign and should be recognized as the debate's victor," Bret Stephens wrote.

CNN columnist Frida Ghitis also praised Klobuchar's performance, saying if the debate determined the primary results "Klobuchar would win the Granite State."

However, despite glowing reviews, recent polls put Klobuchar in a distant fifth place in New Hampshire behind frontrunner Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren. However, it is fair to note all those polls were completed leading up to Friday's debate.

January polls in Nevada, the state that follows New Hampshire, also do not look good for Klobuchar who was polling the low single digits. The same goes for South Carolina, which is the final primary before Super Tuesday on March 3.