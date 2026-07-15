Klobuchar grills AG nominee Blanche on ICE raids, election security

The Brief U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar grilled Todd Blanche, President Trump's nominee for Attorney General, over several topics at a confirmation hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Among the topics, Klobuchar questioned Blanche on immigration enforcement and election security. Blanche said he expects federal law enforcement to follow the law, and he's not aware of armed agents at polling places.



U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar pressed Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general on immigration enforcement tactics and election security during a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday, including a case involving a Hmong elder in Minnesota.

Klobuchar questions Todd Blanche

What we know:

The back-and-forth got tense at times, as Klobuchar questioned Blanche on ICE enforcement in Minnesota, the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and election security.

Klobuchar pressed Blanche about federal immigration operations during Operation Metro Surge, including an incident in which a Hmong elder was pulled from his home in St. Paul in his underwear and Crocs in 10-below-zero weather. She asked whether it was unacceptable for federal agents to forcibly enter someone's home without a warrant and remove them without verifying their identity.

Blanche said, "Well, it depends on the circumstances. Obviously, law enforcement agents need a warrant to enter a house, except for limited exceptions to that. We very much believe in the constitutional protections afforded American citizens. The same protections are not afforded people who are here illegally, so it’s not a black and white answer where I can say yes or no. I very much expect the law to be followed by our law enforcement agents."

Armed agents at polling places

The backstory:

Klobuchar also asked Blanche whether he would commit to not deploying federal agents to polling locations, citing federal law dating to the Civil War that bars the President from deploying armed federal officials to election sites.

Blanche again said he would follow the law.

When Klobuchar pressed him specifically on whether that meant not deploying agents to polling places, Blanche said, "I will absolutely follow the law no matter what it includes, so yes."

Klobuchar followed, "Do you understand why voters, U.S. citizens, are concerned about armed agents at polling places?"

Blanche said, "I’m not aware of armed agents being at polling places. I’m not aware of that concern, but I will tell you we will follow the law."

Klobuchar also questioned Blanche about the administration cutting off anti-terrorism funding to states that refuse to comply with policies that 15 federal courts found illegal.

Blanche said those cases are still being litigated, and he could not discuss them specifically. He said election integrity is important to the administration and ensuring only eligible voters cast ballots once is important.

When Klobuchar asked how stopping information sharing between the Justice Department and state and local election officials promotes election security, Blanche said the administration is not doing that.

"I'm not sure what you're referring to," he said.