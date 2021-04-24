Expand / Collapse search

Key moments in closing arguments of Chauvin trial

Trials in Death of George Floyd
(AP) - Before a jury returned guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd, prosecutors and the defense got their last chance to seal their version of events in jurors' minds in the closing arguments.

The state played up emotion and laid out the evidence that they said proved Chauvin had committed murder and manslaughter. Defense attorney Eric Nelson brought up several issues that he said raised enough reasonable doubt to acquit.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson argued in his closing statement that the state failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and that therefore Derek Chauvin should be found not guilty on all counts.

Some key moments included prosecutors telling jurors to "believe your eyes" and when the defense argued repeatedly that Chauvin's actions had to be viewed from the perspective of a "reasonable officer."

State says Floyd did not die because of big, enlarged heart but because Chauvin has heart too small

The prosecution said during rebuttal that George Floyd did not die because of an enlarged heart, as was discussed in the trial, but because Chauvin has a heart that is too small.