Kellogg-3rd Street Bridge in St. Paul to close for 3-year construction project

article

The City of St. Paul is preparing to close the Kellogg-3rd Street Bridge for a three-year construction project that will completely replace the structure connecting downtown to the east side of the city.

When is the bridge closing?

The Kellogg-3rd Street Bridge from Broadway Street to Mounds Boulevard is closing on Monday, July 29, for a three-year construction project.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $91 million. Crews will completely remove and rebuild the bridge to better accommodate pedestrian, biking, and driving traffic between the east side of St. Paul and downtown.

"After nearly a decade, we are excited to get this bridge project underway thanks to the financial support from our local, state, and federal leaders," Sean Kershaw, Director of Saint Paul Public Works, said in a statement. "The new bridge is critical to our regional transportation network. It provides a more reliable connection to Saint Paul that improves safety and access for people walking, biking, taking transit, or driving."

The City of St. Paul estimates 14,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, according to its website.

Reason for the bridge closing and new design

According to the City of St. Paul, the bridge is being replaced after a 2014 structural analysis report found traffic should no longer be on the outer portions of the bridge deck. In response, the city reduced traffic lanes and the size of the sidewalk for safety reasons.

The new bridge design will feature four lanes of traffic and a 12-foot wide trail on each side. The trails will be used for bicycle and pedestrian traffic and are separated from the road by a concrete barrier.

History of the Kellogg-3rd Street Bridge

The City of St Paul shares the following history of the bridge:

"As a major regional connection, the Kellogg-3rd Street Bridge is Saint Paul's longest city-owned bridge and the largest and most complex public infrastructure project since 1995. The bridge spans multiple road crossings, including I-94 and one of the busiest railroad track junctions in the Midwest. The site of this bridge project also holds historical significance as an indigenous Dakota sacred site part of the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary, which was recently reclaimed as Wakan Tipi."

What is the goodbye bridge walk?

The Dayton Bluff District Council is organizing a "goodbye bridge walk" on Sunday, July 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those who are interested can meet at the Eagles Club or start at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Kellogg Boulevard.

The City of St. Paul said the event's purpose is for residents to take a final walk before the bridge undergoes a multi-year renovation project. Pedestrians can also choose to walk the bridge outside of the organized event.

To learn more about the construction project, click here.