Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputy injured in rollover crash

A Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Thursday in Gennessee Township.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to County Road 4, south of 1st Avenue East, on reports of a single vehicle rollover crash.

Authorities say that an on-duty deputy was driving a squad car southbound on County Road 4, when the deputy left the road and overturned. The deputy was pulled from the squad car and was taken to th hospital via Life Link.

According to law enforcement, the deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.