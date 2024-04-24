Kandiyohi County head-on crash leaves man and woman dead

A man and woman from Benson are dead after a crash on Highway 12 that happened on Wednesday evening.

Joyce Larayne Nokleby, 69, and Llewellyn Reynold Nokleby, 83, both died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The report states it happened in Pennock near Mile Marker 67 in Kandiyohi County just after 7 p.m.

Joyce Nokleby was the driver of a 2017 Ford Explorer that was westbound on Highway 12, while Llewellyn Reynold Nokleby was the passenger.

A 2013 Jeep Wrangler was reportedly eastbound when it collided with the Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Jeep, a 45-year-old man from Waseca, reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time, and no alcohol is suspected of being involved.