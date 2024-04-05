Kanabec Co. crash kills woman, leaves teen with life-threatening injuries

article

A multi-vehicle crash killed a 35-year-old woman and left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries in east central Minnesota on Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol report indicates the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 65 in Ford Township. A 35-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion east on Highway 27 collided with a Peterbilt that was heading south on Highway 65.

The Ford driver, identified as a woman from Ogilvie, was killed in the crash. The 16-year-old passenger, also from Ogilvie, was transported to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The driver and passenger of the Peterbilt were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol report listed a third vehicle, a Mack Flatbed, as involved in the crash but did not provide further details. Authorities did not share the circumstances of the crash but listed the road conditions as dry, and said alcohol did not play a factor.

At least 81 people have died on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.