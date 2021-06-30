Juvenile dies in jet ski crash on Lake Minnetonka

A juvenile died in a jet ski crash on Lake Minnetonka Wednesday night, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a crash between two jet skis on East Upper Lake of Lake Minnetonka.

Boaters pulled a juvenile out of the water and started CPR. When deputies arrived, they took over efforts to revive the person, who was unresponsive. Deputies took the juvenile to Water Patrol Headquarters in Spring Park to get them to an ambulance.

Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful and they passed away. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will later release an identification.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Investigation is ongoing.