Juneteenth events in Minnesota: list

Organizations in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend.

Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, is on June 19, and marks the end of the United States’ historic practice of slavery.

In the Twin Cities area, community leaders, elected officials and small businesses are all hosting events to commemorate what is an official holiday in the City of Minneapolis and throughout Hennepin County.

Here is a list of Juneteenth events happening around the Twin Cities area this weekend:

Juneteenth Breakfast - June 17 - St. Paul

The Minnesota Humanities Center will host a Juneteenth breakfast that includes musical guest Jevetta Stelle and a talk by Angela Tate (curator of women's history at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture). Tate will highlight the role of women, particularly Black sororities, in upholding Juneteenth traditions nationwide. Professor Duchess Harris will moderate.

When : 8:30-10:30 a.m., June 17

Where : Minnesota Humanities Center, 987 Ivy Ave. E, St. Paul

Cost: Tickets : Tickets available online for $10

Harrison Juneteenth Celebration - June 17 - Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Juneteenth Community Board are commemorating Juneteenth with various events, including the Harrison Juneteenth Celebration. The event will feature music, dancing, activities and food. Harrison Recreation Center and Harrison Neighborhood are collaborating on the outdoor event.

When : 5:30-7:30 p.m. on June 17

Where: Harrison Park, 503 Irving Ave. N

Cost: Free to attend

Juneteenth Jubilee - June 17 - Minneapolis

Tre’ Da Marc presents: Juneteenth Jubilee: A Black Burlesque Show will celebrate Black and Brown bodies and identities in burlesque at the historic Capri Theater.

When : 6-8 p.m., June 17

Where : The Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway, Minneapolis

Cost: $60 for VIP, $35 for general admission

Juneteenth Celebration and Commemorative March - June 18 - Minneapolis

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities will host its inaugural U of M Juneteenth Celebration. This free block party and commemorative march — centering on the theme of ‘Was. Is. Will Be: Black Past, Black Present, Black Future’ — will feature Black vendors, speakers, teach-ins, storytellers, musicians, performers, DJs, roller skating, books, free food, free haircuts, mural and art-making, and more.

When : Commemorative march at noon, block party from 1-6 p.m., June 18

Where : March begins at Willard Park, 1626 Queen Ave. N, and ends at Robert J. Jones. Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center, 2001 Plymouth Ave. N, where the block party will be held

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Parade and event - June 18 - Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Juneteenth Community Board are commemorating Juneteenth with various events, including a parade and event at Bethune Park that includes food trucks, stage entertainment, kids' activities, vendors and exhibitors. Entertainment includes DJ Dime, Brooklyn Park Lions Drum and Dance Group, Niles, Legacy Arts Group, Jovonta Patton, Cornisha Garmon, Jerome Treadwell and Chase & Ovation. The Juneteenth Community Board is presenting the event.

When: Parade is from 11 a.m.-noon, and the event is from noon-6 p.m.

Where : Parade will end at Bethune Park, 1304 N 10th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Juneteenth Celebration - June 18 - Burnsville

The City of Burnsville, Dakota County Library and Spirit of Truth Church are hosting a Juneteenth Celebration with musical performances by Heather McElrath, Catalyst Artist Collective, and Chadwich "Niles" Phillips, as well as a dance performance by Afrocontigbo Dance Group, a live painting by Kenneth Caldwell, line dance party, kids' crafts, and Cave Cafe food truck. Bringing a lawn chair or blanket is advised.

When : 1-3:30 p.m., June 18

Where : North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Ave., Burnsville

Cost: Free to attend

Juneteenth Celebration at Midtown Global Market - June 18 - Minneapolis

Midtown Global Market is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration that will include traditional storytelling with Auntie Beverly, drumming, music, cultural wellness, spoken word Crown Shepherd reading "Black Boy, Black Boy" and "Black Girl, Black Girl," food and more.

When : Noon-3 p.m., June 18

Where: Midtown Global Market, 920 E Lake St, Minneapolis

Juneteenth: A Celebration with Music & Community - June 18 - St. Paul

The YWCA is putting on a Juneteenth Celebration featuring music and entertainment to celebrate and acknowledge a period in U.S. history that shaped and continues to influence society today. Food trucks will be available to purchase refreshments. Entertainment includes Jearlyn Steel, Thomasina Petrus, Johnnie Brown, Beverly Cottman, Brittany Delaney, Sound Effects and more.

When : 3-7 p.m., June 18

Where : Boyd Park, 335 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Cost: Free to attend

Juneteenth Celebration at Sun Ray Library - June 18 - St. Paul

A Juneteenth Celebration will be held in the Sun Ray Library Garden. It will include a performance, food, games, crafts and photos. The event is sponsored by the American Library Association, National Endowment for the Humanities and Minnesota Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.

When : noon to 3 p.m., June 18

Where : Sun Ray Public Library, 2105 Wilson Ave., St. Paul

Cost: Free, all are welcome

Juneteenth Minnesota - West Broadway Block Party - June 19 - Minneapolis

BOB Rewards Club is hosting Juneteenth Minnesota 2022, which focuses on Black economic development in Minnesota and solving socio-economic problems. The event will include members of the Black community, Black-owned business vendors, food trucks, kids' activities, live entertainment and music, and more.

When : 8 a.m.-6 p.m., June 19

Where : 1007 W Broadway Ave., Minneapolis

Cost: Free to the public

Juneteenth Block Party at George Floyd Square - June 19 - Minneapolis

The Square at George Floyd Square is hosting a Juneteenth Block Party with free food, vendors, games a DJ, live performances and more. Donations are accepted for Forward Thinking Foundation, a nonprofit youth organization that provides positivity through sports and fitness. Donations needed include sports and exercise equipment, food, clothing, gift cards and monetary donations.

When : Noon-6 p.m., July 19

Where : George Floyd Square, 3736 Chicago Ave. S, Minneapolis

Cost: Free to attend

Juneteenth: Celebration of Freedom - June 19 - Minneapolis

Future Fighters, CTUL's all-Black worker committee, is hosting its third annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom. This year's theme is the youth of the movement. There will be free food, live music, DJ, political education, a community art space, kids' play area, and more.

When : Noon-5 p.m., June 19

Where : 3715 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Cost: Free to attend

Juneteenth Celebration - June 19 - St. Louis Park

The City of St. Louis Park is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration with shopping, food, music from The Lioness and Jovonta Patton, and a keynote speech from Imani Jackson, the executive chef and owner of Chopper and Served.

When: Noon-4 p.m., June 19

Where: St. Louis Park Rec Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park

Cost: Free to attend

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival - June 19 - Minneapolis

The Juneteenth Festival will feature live music, speakers, poets, Black-owned business marketplace, live art and food vendors.