Judge rules Minnesota's age requirement for pistol permits violates 2nd Amendment

A federal judge has ruled a Minnesota statute that requires pistol permit holders to be 21 years old is a violation of constitutional rights.

The ruling follows a 2021 lawsuit brought by three young adults and three gun rights organizations, including the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Second Amendment Foundation, and Firearms Policy Coalition.

The age requirement was put into law in 2003 by the Minnesota State Legislature as part of the Minnesota Citizens’ Personal Protection Act.

In their lawsuit, the young adults sued to end the requirement after they were denied pistol permits because they were under 21. The lawsuit argued the requirement was a violation of the teen's Second Amendment rights.

In the ruling, Judge Katherine Menendez agreed with that argument, finding the Minnesota law was a violation of both 2nd and 4th Amendment rights for adults ages 18 to 20. In her ruling, the judge is preventing state and local leaders from denying permits to permit applicants between the ages of 18 and 20, who are otherwise qualified.

The gun rights groups involved with the lawsuit celebrated the victory on Friday.

"This decision should serve as a warning to anti-gun politicians in Minnesota that the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and its allies will not hesitate to take legal actions against unconstitutional infringements on the Second Amendment rights of Minnesotans, " added Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Senior Vice President Rob Doar.