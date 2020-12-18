Judge orders Lakeville, Minn. restaurant to close after violating COVID-19 order

A Lakeville, Minnesota restaurant that reopened indoor dining service, despite an executive order restricting it from Governor Tim Walz, has been ordered to close, the state attorney general announced on Friday.

According to Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, Alibi Drinkery was ordered to close by a temporary restraining order issued by a judge in Dakota County on Friday.

"I’m gratified the court recognizes the severity of the pandemic and the need to take urgent action to stop the spread of COVID-19. I’m equally gratified that the vast majority of Minnesota bars and restaurants are already complying with their responsibility to keep their customers, employees, and communities safe," Ellison wrote in a statement.

Thursday, as Ellison filed a lawsuit against Alibi, owner Lisa Monet Zarza vowed to "fight for our constitutional rights for Minnesota" by remaining open.

Friday, the bar posted an online fundraiser on their Facebook page, asking for help fighting the legal challenges from the state. As of 5:30 p.m., $2,550 had been raised.

The COVID-19 pause was set to expire on Friday. However, this week Governor Walz announced he would extend restrictions preventing indoor service at bars and restaurants at least through the holidays. But, while extending some restrictions, the governor did allow some businesses to reopen at limited capacity starting Saturday, including gyms.