Joe Biden says he will name running mate in first week of August

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would name his running mate in the first week of August.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday following a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden was asked whether he will meet in person with the finalists for his ticket considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll see,” Biden said. “I’m going to try to figure out how to trick you all so I can meet with them in person. I got crews outside my house.”

Biden added that he would “have a choice in the first week of August, and I promise I’ll let you know when I do.”

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Delaware on July 28, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The former vice president has vowed to select a woman ahead of the November election against President Donald Trump. He’s also confirmed in recent weeks that his short list for vice president includes several women of color.

Biden’s decision is expected to have unusual importance given his age, 77, and the fact that he's a white man leading a diverse party.

During Tuesday’s speech and question-and-answer session with reporters – just his third extended news conference in four months – Biden came prepared to talk about at least one of the top contenders: California Sen. Kamala Harris.

An Associated Press photographer captured Biden’s handwritten notes with talking points on several issues. Harris' name was scrawled across the top, followed by five talking points: “Do not hold grudges.” “Campaigned with me & Jill.” “Talented.” “Great help to campaign.” “Great respect for her.”



Recent polls have shown Biden leading Trump nationally and in many competitive states that determine the Electoral College outcome. But Biden's aides are aware that Hillary Clinton lost key battleground states four years ago in part because of a drop in turnout among nonwhite voters from what President Barack Obama drew in 2012.

Biden will formally accepts his party’s nomination Aug. 17-20 at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with much of the activity taking place remotely.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.

