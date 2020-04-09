Jeep club rolls deep to cheer up Minnesotans during pandemic

article

We've seen a lot of drive-by celebrations for birthdays, anniversaries and support.

One of those celebrations brought hundred of Jeeps came through Kelcey Carlson's neighborhood last weekend to say happy birthday to a 9-year-old neighbor Jesper.

They were just strangers looking to make a little boy's day. Last Sunday, the Jeep club put on about 150 miles saying their hellos. They also dropped off some pre-packaged snacks to the hospital workers as well.

Hit play to hear more from parade coordinator Dustin Hemauer.