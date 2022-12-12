Janet Jackson announces Minnesota return, Xcel Energy Center tour date

article

Fans that were told "Let’s Wait Awhile'" after Janet Jackson’s last stop in Minnesota, now have a reason to "Scream" – the legendary pop singer will return in May with a stop at the Xcel Energy Center.

It won’t be "Any Time, Any Place," but instead on May 30, 2023, as part of her Together Again tour, also featuring Ludacris.

The 33-city tour is her first in four years, celebrating the 25th and 30th anniversaries of her "Velvet Rope," and "Janet" albums.

As a member of the famous Jackson family, Janet Jackson has crafted a career in her own right, having won five Grammy awards, two Emmy awards, a Golden Globe, and a nomination for an Academy Award.

Her music sales have surpassed more than 180 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time — "Funny How Time Flies."

A presale for Citi cardholders begins 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, and runs through 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, when tickets go on sale to the general public.

Of course, music fans no doubt remember recent hiccups with presale tickets throughout Ticketmaster, when demand for Taylor Swift tickets caused ‘unprecedented’ demand and outages.