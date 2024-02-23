Burnsville shooting: K102 raises $106K for victims' families

The country music radio station K102 raised more than $100,000 for the families of the Burnsville police officers and firefighter-paramedic killed in a shooting on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Radio host Chris Carr and K102 were outside the Home Depot in Burnsville collecting cards and money for the first responders' families Friday morning. K102 told FOX 9 they collected $106,401 for the families of Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth.

In a post on Instagram, K102 said the total money raised does not "include many non-monetary gifts that were also donated for the families such as toys, diapers, cookies, cards, artwork, photography services, and even puppies. Yes, puppies! A pair of amazing listeners that breeds Australian Shepherds donated a puppy from any of their future litters to any of the families that decide that they want one."



"People truly gave whatever they could this morning, and it blew us away," the post added.

Authorities and court filings say police were called to a home at 12605 33rd Ave. in Burnsville at around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18 on a report of a sexual assault allegation, at which point Shannon Gooden barricaded himself inside the home. He ended up opening fire on police, killing Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth before killing himself. Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting.