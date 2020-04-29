Izzy's Ice Cream permanently closing St. Paul location after 20 years

article

Izzy's Ice Cream will be permanently closing its St. Paul location, according to a post on the company's Facebook page. This comes after weeks of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular ice cream store first opened 20 years ago on Marshall Avenue and opened a second shop near Gold Medal Park in Minneapolis. Both retail stores closed in March due to the coronavirus. The owners are planning to re-open the Minneapolis location for delivery-only service on May 4.

In a post on Facebook, owners Lara Hammel and Jeff Sommers announced "with great sadness" that they will be closing their original location.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for buying our ice cream, supporting and being ambassadors for our business, waiting in all those long lines for ice cream, and for allowing us the honor to hire your sons and daughters to scoop ice cream over the years," read the post.

While Izzy's will no longer be open in St. Paul, the owner say they will still consider themselves a St. Paul company.