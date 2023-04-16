It's back! Snow makes its return Sunday

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
18
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Todd County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:35 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County

It's back! Snow makes its return Sunday

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Just days ago we were soaking up the sun, with record-breaking temperatures. Today snow one again blankets our grassy surfaces, and the words 'wind chill' have returned to the forecast. 

Rain transitioned to snow overnight Saturday, as most of us are waking up to a fresh couple inches of snow by Sunday morning. Most areas around the metro reporting 1-3" early Sunday. 

Flurries will continue to fly Sunday afternoon, with little additional accumulation expected for Minnesota. 

Rain will transition into snow for Wisconsin, as several inches are expected to pile up this afternoon. 

Winds have also kicked up, and will stay strong though the start of the work week. Winds will be sustained out of the Northwest 20-30mph, at times gusting as high as 45mph. That wind will take our temperatures in the 30s, and make it feel more like the 20s this afternoon. 

By Monday temperatures will climb into the upper 40s, and we'll see the return of some sunshine! The wind will stay strong to start the work week. 