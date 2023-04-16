It's back! Snow makes its return Sunday

Just days ago we were soaking up the sun, with record-breaking temperatures. Today snow one again blankets our grassy surfaces, and the words 'wind chill' have returned to the forecast.

Rain transitioned to snow overnight Saturday, as most of us are waking up to a fresh couple inches of snow by Sunday morning. Most areas around the metro reporting 1-3" early Sunday.

Flurries will continue to fly Sunday afternoon, with little additional accumulation expected for Minnesota.

Rain will transition into snow for Wisconsin, as several inches are expected to pile up this afternoon.

Winds have also kicked up, and will stay strong though the start of the work week. Winds will be sustained out of the Northwest 20-30mph, at times gusting as high as 45mph. That wind will take our temperatures in the 30s, and make it feel more like the 20s this afternoon.

By Monday temperatures will climb into the upper 40s, and we'll see the return of some sunshine! The wind will stay strong to start the work week.