Isles Bun & Coffee co-owner dies, remembered as ‘mentor’ in Uptown

Less than a year after being named the World's Best Cinnamon Rolls, Isles Bun & Coffee in Uptown announced the unexpected death of its co-owner Jeff Veigel.

Isles Bun & Coffee co-owner dies

What we know:

Noting that the announcement came with a heavy heart, a statement posted on the company’s social media says, "For three decades, Jeff, alongside his partner Catherine, poured love and purpose into every cup, every connection, and every chance to lift up those who needed it most."



Veigel was known as, "a mentor, a father figure to many, and a fierce advocate for the underdog," according to the statement.

Currently, the family is asking for privacy as they navigate his loss.

What they're saying:

Since the announcement, more than 100 comments on the company’s official Instagram account expressed their condolences after his death – many of whom were both former employees and current customers.

Small business advocate

Dig deeper:

During Small Business Saturday in November 2024, Veigel spoke to FOX 9 on behalf of the Uptown area, saying, "People were scared away for various reasons… So it's like, come back. The lakes are still here. It's still a nice area to walk around. Still a nice area to shop and to live."