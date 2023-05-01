Islamic community breathes sigh of relief after mosque arson suspect arrested

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
16
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, La Crosse County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Roseau County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Islamic community breathes sigh of relief after mosque arson suspect arrested

By
Published 
Updated 6:45PM
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Mosque fires suspect appears in court

A suspected arsonist has been charged with setting two separate mosque fires in Minneapolis. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has the latest after a first court appearance today.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A suspected arsonist appeared in federal court on Monday, just days after two Minneapolis mosques were set on fire.

In one of the South Minneapolis mosques, dozens of children were inside as the building began to burn, turning their daycare into a nightmare. Thankfully, despite the danger, everyone was able to get out safely.

The community says that just having the suspect in custody is helping them breathe a bit easier, after being on edge for days, literally wondering what mosque or gathering place might become the next target.

The suspect, Jackie Rahm Little, is a 36 year old with a troubled history of arson and mental illness.

"It was just surreal that the mosque that I'm sitting in is burning," said Minnesota’s Council on American Islamic Relations Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

Hussein was thrust into action to try to put out the third-floor blaze before assisting in getting upwards of 50 children out of a basement daycare inside the Bloomington Avenue Mercy Center Mosque in South Minneapolis last week.

"You know, the flames were hot. And I could, the smoke was very thick. And, you know, I actually tried to go up and then things started falling down. And then I ran out of there," Hussein recalled.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the blaze, one of two fires set in cherished Muslim gathering spaces in just a few days, created a ton of fear in the community. The suspect, Jackie Little, captured on surveillance video, was arrested in Mankato over the weekend. Some are questioning why, with his history of setting fires and apparent mental illness, Little was not in a secured facility, to begin with.

Court records show the non-profit, Minnesota Freedom Fund, has previously helped him make bail. In a statement to FOX 9, fund leadership wrote, "We strongly condemn harm against all people in our community, especially harm that is based on identity… We will continue to practice accountability and solidarity with our Muslim neighbors who were harmed by these acts of arson at their places of worship."

"You know, prisons are sometimes not the best answer. But regardless, you know, this is someone we need to make sure he's safe from causing additional harm," added Hussein.

The Freedom Fund wouldn’t specifically address Little’s case, explaining broadly that it will provide support to those experiencing mental health challenges, as sometimes pre-trial release is often the "only way to access needed treatment."

Little remains in custody as of Monday and is scheduled to return to federal court Thursday.