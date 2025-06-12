Isabel Lopez released from detention, ordered to surrender passport

The Brief Lopez, 27, of St. Paul, faces charges of assaulting, resisting and impeding officers resulting from a protest against ICE officials on June 3 in Minneapolis. Charges say she attacked agents and officers, kicked an FBI agent and threw a softball at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy during the confrontation. On Thursday, she was granted conditional release, provided she surrenders her passport, doesn't leave Minnesota without permission, and undergoes a mental health evaluation.



Isabel Lopez, the protester who faces several charges stemming from a confrontation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during an investigation on Lake Street in Minneapolis, has been released from a detention facility in Sherburne County and ordered to surrender her passport and undergo a mental health evaluation as part of the conditions.

Isabel Lopez released

What we know:

Lopez, 27, of St. Paul, is accused of obstructing a federal investigation, attacking agents and officers, kicking an FBI agent and throwing a softball at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy. When law enforcement officers attempted to arrest her, prosecutors say she punched an FBI agent in the head.

She has since been charged with assaulting, resisting and impeding officers.

As part of the terms of her conditional release, Lopez will be required to not break any federal or state laws, surrender any passports or visas (and not acquire others) and remain in Minnesota unless given prior approval.

She will also not be allowed to possess a firearm or narcotics, and submit to testing for the latter upon court order.

What's next:

The conditional release order says Lopez will next be required to report to pre-trial service officers within 72 hours, and complete a mental health evaluation.

Federal investigation leads to protest

The backstory:

A federal task force swarmed Cuatro Milpas, a Mexican restaurant at Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue in Minneapolis, on June 3 as part of the criminal investigation. A collective task force included Homeland Security, ATF, FBI and ICE agents, which sparked rumors online that an ICE raid was underway in Minneapolis.

Rumors brought a crowd of protesters to the intersection, who showed up to oppose the operation.

However, authorities later clarified the operation was a criminal investigation – not an immigration enforcement action.

Searches net meth stash

Why you should care:

Authorities say they were at the Lake St. location as part of a task force which executed eight search warrants on the same day in Burnsville, Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Minneapolis and Northfield.

However, due to the protest, authorities said they had to leave the investigation scene in Minneapolis before they could "collect all the desired evidence" related to the criminal investigation.

Prior to the June 3 searches, authorities had already uncovered 900 pounds of crystal meth during a separate search.

The meth was concealed in multiple tubes held in large spools of metal found inside a storage shed in Burnsville.

Prosecutors say the street value of that meth is worth between $22 million and $25 million.