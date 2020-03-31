Expand / Collapse search

Is It Legal: Everything you need to know about the new paid leave laws that go into effect April 1

(FOX 9) - For those still working, various protections go into law tomorrow in case you or your loved ones get sick or exposed to COVID-19.

In this week’s special COVID-19 edition of Is It Legal, Ted Haller talks about the new paid leave laws and how to use sick time and paid time off for coronavirus-related issues.

Also, is it legal for your company to retaliate if you’re out sick?

Haller answers your legal coronavirus questions.

