Is It Legal: Everything you need to know about the new paid leave laws that go into effect April 1
(FOX 9) - For those still working, various protections go into law tomorrow in case you or your loved ones get sick or exposed to COVID-19.
In this week’s special COVID-19 edition of Is It Legal, Ted Haller talks about the new paid leave laws and how to use sick time and paid time off for coronavirus-related issues.
Also, is it legal for your company to retaliate if you’re out sick?
Haller answers your legal coronavirus questions.
