Iowa Democratic Party huddles with campaigns over caucus results meltdown

The Iowa Democratic Party has called a meeting Monday night with a representative from each of the campaigns to discuss tonight's delay with the results, according to an Amy Klobuchar campaign official.

The phone call between the Iowa Democratic Party and the campaign representatives happened late Monday night, a Democratic source told FOX 9.

The call was tense, the campaigns had lots of questions, and the state party ended the phone call, FOX 9 is told.

The party said Monday night that results from the state's first-in-the-nation caucus were indefinetely delayed due to "quality checks" and new reporting rules. Democrats said the problem was not a result of a "hack or an intrusion."

Klobuchar's staff and family members were in Iowa all morning and the candidate met them after impeachment proceedings wrapped up Monday afternoon.

After 10 p.m. Klobuchar took the stage to address those who caucused for her Monday all over the state of Iowa.

Despite the late-arriving results, Klobuchar told her supporters that she will be traveling to New Hampshire Monday night to prepare for the next primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.