Dead body pulled from Lake Minnetonka Monday

article

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a body was pulled from Lafayette Bay Monday, as law enforcement work to identify the individual.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, along with Orono Police, responded to Lake Minnetonka around 11 a.m. Monday on reports of a dead body in the water.

The Mound Fire Department recovered the body from the water, and it was sent to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner for identification.

Residents who live along the lake in the city of Tonka Bay said the deceased individual was on the shore of a private residence when police arrived.

The circumstances of the person’s death is unknown at this time along with details about their identity. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was sparse on details Monday, saying this is still an active investigation.