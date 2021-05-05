State Patrol: Semi driver shoots himself during traffic stop in Rochester, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after a semi-truck driver reportedly died by suicide during a traffic stop in Rochester, Minnesota Wednesday morning.

According to the State Patrol, three troopers assigned to the commercial vehicle unit stopped a semi-truck for a vehicle inspection around 6:45 a.m. About an hour and 45 minutes later, when the troopers tried to detain the driver in the Miracle Mile shopping center parking lot for failing to produce identification, the truck driver took out a gun and shot himself in the head twice.

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident during a traffic stop in Rochester, Minnesota Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)

No troopers fired their weapons and none were injured, the State Patrol said. However, the three state troopers involved are on paid administrative leave, officials told FOX 9.

The truck driver was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Rochester Police Department are leading the investigation into the shooting incident.