Interstate 94 Eastbound closed in St. Paul after deadly crash Sunday night

Interstate 94 Eastbound is closed in St. Paul after a deadly crash near Snelling Avenue Sunday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

State Patrol says it will be closed for an extended period of time. For the meantime, traffic is being diverted onto Highway 280. Expect delays.

The crash is under investigation.

Editor's Note: This story incorrectly stated the crash occurred on Saturday night.