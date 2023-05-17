Indigenous brand Manitobah announces Mall of America location, first store in U.S.

The Mall of America has announced it will house the first-ever U.S. store location for indigenous footwear company Manitobah.

Founded in 1997 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, by Métis entrepreneur, Sean McCormick, the company is, "rooted in Indigenous culture" with a vision to "build a vibrant global brand that makes a positive impact in Indigenous communities."

"Minnesota has a vast Indigenous community, so we are thrilled that Manitobah has chosen Mall of America to be the very first store location in the U.S.," said Heather Brechbill-Swilley, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America in a statement. "This exceptional brand is set to open this fall, just in time for the holiday shopping season and the colder Minnesota months."

The company offers a wide variety of footwear products that range from traditional mukluks, moccasins, slippers, winter boots, sandals, and more.

According to its site, the brand continues to strive to practice sustainable efforts with the use of natural materials, while also providing quality footwear.

"Opening a store in the United States represents a significant achievement for Manitobah as a business, and we are honored to bring our rich Indigenous heritage and artfully crafted footwear to our neighbors south of the border," said founder and chief impact officer, Sean McCormick. "We look forward to sharing our passion for cultural celebration and art through our Mall of America store."