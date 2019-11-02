Icy roads lead to early morning crashes across Twin Cities metro

article

Officials are warning drivers of icy roads after several spinouts and crashes early Saturday morning.

As winter arrives, drivers are reminded to slow down and watch for slick spots. Police in Inver Grove Heights temporarily closed the ramp to Highway 55 west due to multiple vehicle crashes.

In Minneapolis, a State Trooper's squad was hit on Interstate 94 near Dunwoody Boulevard as he was responding to a crash. Luckily, no one was injured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 118 crashes between 6-11:30 a.m. Saturday.