Ice jam on Mississippi River causing flooding in Champlin, Anoka

The Mississippi River is starting to flood in parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area Monday morning. Officials said an ice jam has caused the river levels to rise.

In Champlin, the river is starting to flood near U.S. Highway 169. The city has closed Galloway Park and Mississippi Point Park as well as the path that runs underneath Hwy. 169 due to flooding.

Flooding along the Mississippi River in Champlin, Minnesota. (City of Champlin / FOX 9)

The ice jam on the Mississippi River is also causing water levels to rise on the Rum River in Anoka, which flows in the Mississippi River.

The water level at the dam on the Rum River, which flows into the Mississippi River is already elevated. (Anoka Police Department / FOX 9)

Capt. Andy Youngquist with the Anoka Police Department said the water level at the Anoka City Dam is elevated, but it has not flooded yet. Some minor flooding is occurring in several city parks along the river, but for now, only some pedestrian paths are closed.

Youngquist said police, fire and emergency management officials are closely monitoring the situation.