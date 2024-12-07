Ice houses pop up on Lake Minnetonka as officials warn of thin ice

The Brief Ice houses gather on Lake Minnetonka even as officials want everyone to keep off the ice due to the warm weather. Anglers say the ice is plenty thick to be on for ice houses and fishing. Temperatures warmed up this weekend, causing the ice to thin even more.



Black Lake is known as a hidden gem on Lake Minnetonka, because year after year, the bay seems to defy Mother Nature.

"It’s a smaller body, protected from the wind, so the waves aren’t rushing across all day long," Jim Dau told FOX 9. "Plus it’s shallow, so typically they freeze quicker."

Many people tried their luck on the ice on Saturday, even on a warm December weekend. Anglers told FOX 9 they measured plenty of ice underfoot.

"It’s about 6 1/2 half inches," Dau said.

"I think it’s about 5 inches or so," John Nordquist said.

"It honestly hasn’t thinned up too much… as long as the ice holds up, I don’t mind the warmth… you kind of have to air on the side of caution. Use your bars and check the ice, don’t go near any channel where there’s going to be moving water, just be vigilant and keep an eye out for any pockets that might have not frozen as deeply," Nordquist continued.

Over the weekend, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol Unit told FOX 9 it wants everyone to stay off of the ice.