I-94 closing this weekend through Minneapolis

Drivers attending a Twins game this weekend will face challenges as they head in and out of Minneapolis if they’re planning on using I-94.

From May 13-16, motorists traveling on westbound I-94 between I-35W and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis will encounter closures.

Beginning 10 p.m. on Friday, May 13, crews will repair concrete pavement on the stretch of highway.

Motorists should follow signed detours using southbound I-35W, westbound Highway 62, northbound Highway 100 and eastbound I-394 to access I-94.