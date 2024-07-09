I-94 Albertville to Monticello expansion begins July 22, will last 3 years

An expansion of Interstate 94 that officials hope will increase traffic through central Minnesota will begin later in July, and last for at least three years.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says an expansion of I-94 between Albertville and Monticello, known as the I-94 Gap project, will begin on July 22.

Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on both directions of I-94 through fall 2024 as crews prepare the work zone. MnDOT says it will hope to keep most closures at off-peak hours, and mostly overnight.

The bulk of the construction will take place between spring 2025 and fall 2025, MnDOT says. During that stretch, I-94 will still remain open with two lanes – one on each side of the interstate.

According to MnDOT’s project page, the project will expand I-94 to six lanes, three in each direction, to close the "gap" between Albertville and Monticello.

When complete, officials say the project will hope to reduce bottlenecks, address growth needs, and improve public safety.