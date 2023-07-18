I-694 eastbound reopens in Oakdale after dump truck rollover

A dump truck rollover along I-694 eastbound in the East Metro is caused some disruptions for drivers heading into the evening rush hour on Tuesday.

The truck overturned after 3 p.m. in Oakdale near the County Road 14 exit along the eastbound lanes, which move southbound in that section towards the I-494 interchange.

Due to the crash, MnDOT estimated the eastbound lanes would be closed for several hours. Traffic was back to normal before 6 p.m.